A West Baton Rouge Parish man accused of stealing and selling 15 horses in two Acadiana parishes has been arrested, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported Wednesday.
Jonramon Hatfield Vaughns, 9690 U.S. Highway 190, was booked in the St. Landry Parish Jail Tuesday on two outstanding warrants involving the theft of horses in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes.
A complaint filed with the Livestock Brand Commission in St. Landry Parish in March 2018 accused Vaughns, 30, of fraudulently obtaining seven horses. He allegedly sold two of them at a local livestock market and transported the other five out of state, LDAF said in a news release Wednesday.
A second complaint against Vaughns was filed in April in Evangeline Parish claiming he stole eight horses, which he sold out of state.
The warrant in St. Landry Parish was for seven counts of theft, with the loss estimated at $4,000. The eight counts of theft in Evangeline Parish involved horses valued at $10,000.
Vaughns was arrested on Tuesday after authorities received a tip he was in Rayne, LDAF officials said. He was arrested and booked in the St. Landry Parish Jail without incident with assistance from the Rayne Police Department.
In the news release LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said, "It is highly recommended that horse breeders and trainers use caution particularly when conducting business with people they do not know or with whom they have never done business transactions involving livestock."
Strain also said proper identification and registration papers for horses should be sought.