Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the two people who robbed the Lucky Dollar Casino on Lobdell Highway at gunpoint last week, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Jan. 24 when two people wearing masks and dark clothes shattered the casino's glass door and, armed with a handgun, confronted a security guard, authorities said.
The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash from a cashier's office before leaving through a back door.
Officials didn't report any injuries during the holdup.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (225) 382-5200.