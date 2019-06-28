A West Baton Rouge Parish work release deputy has quit and is under a criminal investigation for alleged inappropriate communication with an inmate that spanned several weeks.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office opened an Internal Affairs investigation into Brogan Benoit on Thursday, but she quit her job during that investigation which automatically voids the Internal Affairs case.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Dale Simoneaux said Friday that his agency is investigating possible criminal charges now.

There are few details authorities can confirm about the nature of the communication due to the open status of the investigation, but Simoneaux said there was some limited evidence that Benoit had communicated with the inmate for several weeks using a cell phone and letters.

He said investigators believe the inmate was able to access a cellphone at a job site he was stationed at through the work release program, but the site manager was not aware of the phone. When on a job site, the inmates are under the supervision of the workplace's supervisor, rather than a work release deputy.

He said it's not believed at this point in the investigation that Benoit had any physical contact with the inmate, but it's against policy to have communicate or fraternize with inmates through written correspondence.

Benoit had been a deputy with the parish's work release facility for approximately six months when she quit.

The investigation comes seven months after three work release deputies and another facility employee were arrested under similar, but more serious, allegations.

Those four - Dimple Jones, Michael Lafayette, James McClurg, and Taija Pearly - are accused of accepting bribes and transporting an inmate during night shift to a Port Allen motel to have sex with Pearly, authorities have previously said. Jones, the defendant who was not a deputy, wasn't accused in the transportation allegation but reportedly had a part to play in the October escape of an inmate.

Simoneaux said he believes it's because of a policy crackdown following those arrests that WBRSO caught Benoit's alleged inappropriate behavior early.

Simoneaux said the sheriff's office will continue its criminal investigation and if any evidence warranting an arrest is made, the information will be handed over to the District Attorney's Office for review, as is standard in law enforcement-related investigations.