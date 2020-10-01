Authorities in Iberville Parish arrested five men following what officials described as a rash of retaliatory violence that included attempting to fire bomb a Plaquemine house and shooting into a White Castle house.
The incidents happened just after midnight Sunday when officers in White Castle responded to gunfire directed at a house, according to the Sheriff's Office. Less than an hour later, Plaquemine Police responded to Marshal Street after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a home there.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday that law officers seized a cache of six guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and several rounds of ammunition.
No one was injured in the shooting, but the house was riddled with bullets, Stassi said. The home in Plaquemine was not damaged because the bottle used for the homemade firebomb didn't break and instead the fire only damaged grass.
The sheriff called for an end to the violence.
“I urge our young people to realize that gun violence is not the answer,” Stassi said. "The shooting needs to stop."
Authorities on Sunday arrested Jonathan Simmons, 26, George Johnson, 18, and Dawan Seals Jr., 19. They were booked into the parish jail on several gun-related infractions, as well as manufacturing and possession of a delayed-action incendiary device.
The Sheriff's Office also issued warrants on similar charges for two Plaquemine 18-year-olds — Samilyus Brown and Samaad Norman. They were arrested Thursday afternoon.
The shooting and attack on the home, as well as another shooting in September in Plaquemine, followed disputes among some of the men and when one of them insulted a relative, authorities said.
"There's collateral damage happening behind this," said Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne. "Sooner or later, somebody is going to be getting hurt as a result of that."