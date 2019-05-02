A Port Allen woman whose body was found in a shallow grave late Saturday died after a long rag was shoved so far down her throat it suffocated her, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Louis W. Moore, 44, was arrested on a count of second degree murder early Sunday morning after West Baton Rouge Parish authorities found the woman's body, that of his mother, Joann Moore, 76, buried in a shallow grave near the pair's Port Allen trailer hours earlier.

Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said Thursday that the details authorities can release at this point in the investigation are few, but he said the preliminary findings of an autopsy completed earlier this week on the victim recovered a long rag shoved in her throat that was likely the cause of her death.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement on Tuesday saying Joann Moore's cause of death was asphyxia. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about what preceded the alleged attack, nor a proximate time of death.

A West Baton Rouge Parish judge has set a $2 million bond for Moore, and he is being housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Clayton said it's unlikely his office will seek to indict Moore on a first-degree murder charge, as it does not appear at this point that there's any evidence of the underlying felony offense required for such a charge. He said it appears to be stronger as a second-degree murder case.

Clayton said if there's any change in the bond amount to a level at which Moore could realistically pay the fee to be released, the district attorney's office would fight to keep him in custody.

"I want to protect the public from this guy," he said. "If the facts allege he killed his mom, I'm sure he doesn't have much respect for anybody else."