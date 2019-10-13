The adult daughter of a blind and disabled man struggled to save him from a fire at his home in Iberville Parish on Saturday but was unable to get back inside after rescuing two children, authorities said.

Four people were inside the home when a fire struck the Bayou Goula home before noon, the Louisiana Fire Marshal's office said Sunday. Charles Woods, the 76-year-old homeowner, was unable to get out and died inside.

Witnesses told responders that Woods' daughter noticed smoke and tried helping her father into his wheelchair before searching the home for two young children, state fire officials said.

The daughter told Iberville Sheriff's deputies she managed to get the children out of the home safely but couldn't reach Woods when she tried going back into the home through a window.

Fire crews later found Woods' body inside of his home, which is the 31000 block of Robinson Road.

Investigators said they believe the fire may have started in the utility room but are continuing to investigate. Investigators said the home had no working smoke detectors that might have alerted those inside to the fire.