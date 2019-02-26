Two lost crawfishermen spent more than 10 hours in an Iberville Parish bayou Monday night as three different emergency crews searched for them.
The men — a 75-year-old and a 38-year-old — were located around 7:30 a.m., according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The sheriff's office received the call at 10 p.m. Monday night saying the men were lost between Bayou Pigeon and Bayou Sorrel in the middle of about 2,500 acres of swamp.
Stassi said his agency enlisted the help of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard, both of whom have helicopters, to assist. Stassi said Monday's stormy weather proved dangerous for search crews, so using helicopters was a valuable tool.
While the Coast Guard was searching, though, they were called to another rescue effort on Lake Verret, leaving the East Baton Rouge and Iberville agencies and the two missing boater's families to continue the search through the night.
"It's a low-water area, they got out of the boat and were pulling the traps and as they were doing that it clouded up," Stassi said. He said the men were stranded on a pirogue through the night as they waited for help to arrive.
The older of the two men had signs of hypothermia when he was found Tuesday morning, Stassi said, but he was treated onsite by ambulance crews and sustained no long-term injury. The second man was not injured.
Stassi said he was grateful to the surrounding agencies who helped.