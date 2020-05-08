More than 10 people who worked in the past for a Plaquemine sno-ball stand manager accused of videotaping people in the shop's bathroom have contacted the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since the manager's arrest on May 2, making a current total of 24 employees who may have been affected, Sheriff Brett Stassi said Friday.
A parent of one of the young people who worked at the shop has filed for a protective order against the stand's manager, Clinton Brocksmith, with a hearing to be held in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Stassi said.
Stassi said investigators knew of about a dozen employees who worked at Zeke's Snowballs and Soft Serve Ice Cream shop at the time of Brocksmith's arrest and had asked for any others who had worked there in the last 2½ years to contact the Sheriff's Office. Brocksmith has operated the stand since mid-2017.
Brocksmith, 31, a Plaquemine resident, was booked in the parish jail on 573 counts of video voyeurism, with bond set at $300,000.
His arrest came after one of his employees discovered videos and photographs on an iPad used to process credit card payments. The images showed males and females using the bathroom, the Sheriff's Office said.
Brocksmith is accused of placing in the bathroom a pin camera to record people. Investigators said some images found on the iPad were made elsewhere, including at private homes. Authorities are reviewing hard drives belonging to Brocksmith, Stassi said.
The sheriff is also asking anyone who may have had Brocksmith do work in their home to contact his office.
Though it's not known if Brocksmith installed audiovisual equipment for other businesses and residents, Stassi asked that anyone who hired Brocksmith for camera installation contact his department. On Friday, Stassi said that nobody had yet contacted the Sheriff's Office over that kind of situation.