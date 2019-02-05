The STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee has been so flooded with admissions as it rolls out its final year of grade expansions that it's close to needing a lottery system.
The school’s admissions for the 2019-2020 school year close Friday, and by next school year it will be at its designed capacity serving students from third grade through senior year.
Pointe Coupee Parish schools Superintendent Kevin Lemoine said the 288 new applicants to the school district stands at about double previous years, and if it reaches more than 75 applicants per grade for third and fourth grade, a lottery system will be triggered.
As of Tuesday, he said there are between 70 and 75 in both third and fourth grades, and he does not believe that the system will be needed once unsuccessful applications are vetted. Applicants to the upper grade levels will be accepted as spots become available.
“I would predict we’d have anywhere between 225 to 250 new students next year, so 750 to 800 students in the school,” Lemoine said.
The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-centric school opened in 2016, offering grades sixth through ninth. Each year since then it’s expanded by one grade level at the top and bottom until it reaches its final capacity in 2019-2020.
Stem Magnet Academy principal Lacey Morel Bueche said Tuesday that the influx of applicants – at least 30 percent of which are new to the public school district – serves as a marker of success in the venture.
“I think that we were kind of on a hope and prayer when the school first started and our word was all we had to go on,” she said. “But we’ve had three extremely successful years and now we’ve proven ourselves and it’s a lot easier to have the parents buy in to what we’re doing here.”
Bueche said this year’s applicants are yet to be vetted, so some of those numbers may dwindle. To be accepted, students need to have maintained at least a 2.75 GPA and have a clean behavior record at their previous school.
“We’re fully grown now and we’re ready to get rid of these growing pains… it’s been a very successful enrollment cycle,” she said.
Lemoine, who recently announced his retirement, will present an update on the school district's progression toward its five-year strategic plan at the Feb. 28 school board meeting. The district is in year three of that plan.
Lemoine has previously said that opening the STEM school was one of his primary goals and biggest achievements since taking on the superintendent role in 2015.
“I think the school’s reputation has been built now,” he said. “It’s an outstanding facility and I think the parish and community are recognizing that.”