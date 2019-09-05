A commercial truck spilled several hundred gallons of gasoline along a highway in Pointe Coupee Parish following a crash, authorities said.
The Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 190 near Torbert, forcing them to shut down traffic in both directions.
The wreck caused a tanker truck to spill hundreds of gallons of fuel onto the road, authorities said. Crews began cleaning up the crash and spillage shortly after.
Police said they were diverting traffic around the crash on LA 978 and LA 78.
State Police didn't report yet if anyone was injured.