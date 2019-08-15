The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who fatally shot a 38-year-old Port Allen man during a "no-knock" narcotics raid last month.
The Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. was part of a team of officers who stormed the Budget 7 Motel along U.S. 190 while executing a search warrant. At some point during the operation, Matranga fired his gun and struck Josef Richardson, 38, in the back of the neck.
Richardson suffered a fatal bullet wound that severed a major area of his spinal cord and damaged the base of his skull, according to an autopsy.
The shooting has sparked outrage among family and activists who say those findings show Richardson wasn't a threat. They've called for a federal investigation into the shooting.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting but hasn't released any information since the evening it happened. The agency plans to forward its findings to the local district attorney's office to review if Matranga broke any laws during the shooting.
Records obtained by The Advocate show Matranga been with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office since 2010 and also worked as the agency's firearms safety instructor and was a member of the Riverwest Task Force, the narcotics SWAT team that entered Richardson's motel room.
Matranga is named in a federal lawsuit stemming from a 2016 arrest of a Port Allen man who suffered a broken leg after Matranga tackled him during an arrest. The lawsuit doesn't allege excessive force but argues authorities and medical responders didn't treat the man for several hours after booking him into the parish jail.
Matranga was also awarded for aiding a state trooper who was shot by a fleeing suspect.
Jessica Clouatre, Richardson's girlfriend who was in the room and saw the shooting, told The Advocate through an attorney that a deputy shot Richardson as he was surrendering, seconds after law officers burst through the door.
Clouatre, 39, was arrested the night of the shooting and booked on suspicion of selling marijuana and methamphetamine.
Investigators asked a judge to allow the narcotics team to immediately enter the motel room without announcing themselves, a law enforcement device known as a no-knock warrant. Detectives wrote they needed to storm the room without announcing themselves because drugs can easily be concealed.
Matranga has remained on paid leave since the shooting.
