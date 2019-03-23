NEW ROADS — A suspect was arrested late Saturday in a shooting at St. Ann Street and Highway 10 that left a man in stable condition at a local hospital, Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.
McDonald said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. following an altercation between the two men and that casings from two different weapons were found at the scene.
He said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
McDonald said police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but the suspect has been cooperating.