Ferry trips in Plaquemine will be reduced while the second ferry boat is out of service for the next several weeks.
The second Plaquemine ferry boat will not be running for roughly four weeks starting Monday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation said.
The main ferry will operate on modified hours between 4:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the week.
Weekend schedules will not be affected while the second ferry isn't running.
The second boat ran from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on weekdays.