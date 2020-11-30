An Iberville Parish man was fatally struck by a train Monday morning as he tried to move a dog from the tracks, authorities said.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. just north of White Castle along La. 1 and Aloysia Road, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Will Danielfield of the sheriff's office said the man was with a group of rabbit hunters, and one of their dogs went onto the tracks as a train was approaching.
The man was able to move the dog before the train struck him. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, Danielsfield said.
Officials haven’t identified the man but confirmed that he was an Iberville Parish resident in the area.