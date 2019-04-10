Any further lane closures needed this month for Intracoastal Waterway Bridge repairs will occur at night or during the day Sunday, excluding Easter Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday morning.

A girder was damaged by a truck March 19, forcing the closure of one southbound lane on the bridge and sparking traffic tie-ups that often extended for miles and causing problems for commuters on both sides of the river.

DOTD said joint repairs on the northbound side will be done by this weekend, weather permitting. Metal plates on the bridge's roadway will be removed then, too.

Work on the southside will continue this weekend and is scheduled to take two weeks to finish. While that work is happening, lanes will only be closed at night and during the daytime on Sundays. The traffic plan used when the southbound bridge was under emergency repairs last month will be used again; Louisiana State Police will control a temporary traffic signal on La. 1 southbound to give traffic exiting Interstate 10 westbound the right of way.

DOTD said if repairs are done by the end of April, that'll be about a month earlier than anticipated.