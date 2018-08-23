BRUSLY — Barrett Bourke thought his father was coming home from his nine-month deployment in Iraq on Friday.
But the Lukeville Elementary third grader was in for a big surprise when his father came strolling through the doors of the school’s cafeteria during lunch period Thursday.
"Did the dogs go crazy when you got home?" was the first thing the 7-year-old asked his father, Staff Sgt. Christopher Bourke, after running into his arms.
"It's been difficult. I really missed him," Barrett's father said after brushing away a few tears following their reunion.
Barrett hasn't seen his father since Thanksgiving. Christopher's deployment with the National Guard's 139th Regional Support Group out of New Orleans was the first extended period he had been away from his family since Barrett was born.
The 139th Group provided base support and security for three locations in Iraq.
Christopher's wife, who is Barrett's stepmother, arranged his surprise visit to his son’s school Thursday.
Christopher was not only greeted with a hug from his son when he arrived, but dozens of Barrett’s classmates gave the guardsman an enthusiastic “Thank You!” as they waved tiny American flags.
“We thought this would be special for him. A lot of people don’t get to see what’s behind the story,” Christopher said. “We have a hard time, but back here it’s much worse for them.”
Thanks to modern technology, Barrett was able to talk to his father regularly during his time away, but nothing beats having his dad home.
“We’re going to the beach,” Barrett said when asked the first thing he wanted to do with his father.
They’ll probably watch some movies too, Barrett said.
Up first? “Brother Bear,” Barrett said.