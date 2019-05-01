PLAQUEMINE — With Shintech's new ethylene production facility set to start up processes this month in Iberville Parish, the plant will be conducting flaring operations over the next several weeks, the company said.
The flaring "helps ensure that facilities are environmentally sound," Shintech said in a statement Wednesday.
The composition of the flares, considered to be a safe way to control excess process gases, according to the company, is typically a combination of hydrocarbons and hydrogen.
The flaring at the plant, near Plaquemine, may be visible over the next several weeks, Shintech said.