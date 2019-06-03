West Baton Rouge Parish officials have been quietly planning to take control of the state-run health unit in Port Allen, but they've yet to speak to the Louisiana Department of Health about the plan.
Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot approached the Parish Council recently seeking the legislative branch's support for the move. It followed months of background work that included meeting with former employees, researching funding sources and meeting with surrounding parishes that have done the same.
Berthelot said many officials and residents in the area have taken issue with what he called inefficiently delivered services and inconsistent staffing.
“Talking to some people who are no longer at the health unit … there’s a lot of things that we could improve in the health system and I think we could do a better job for our constituents and to serve them better,” Berthelot said at the meeting.
The Port Allen health unit is not a doctor’s clinic, but does offer specialty programs like blood pressure testing, a Women, Infants and Children program, family planning, immunizations and sexual health testing, for example. The state provides two employees at the site, and the parish provides another three.
Its operations are paid by the parish’s property taxes. According to the most recent Legislative Auditor’s Report, covering 2017, the parish spent $591,660 to fund the health unit. The year prior, it paid almost the same.
The parish owns the Louisiana Avenue building that houses the unit, and the state provides the operations, council chair Gary Spillman said.
“We just feel like we have some employees we can fill it with and help run that unit better or more efficiently, and so we want to meet with the state to see how that could happen,” Spillman said.
Office of Public Health assistant secretary Alex Billioux said in a recent written statement that the state is committed to working with West Baton Rouge Parish to provide health care to residents.
“The Office of Public Health values its partnerships with each parish government, and hopes to continue to leverage federal and state-run programs to protect the health of their local communities,” the statement reads.
Berthelot said Monday his office has a meeting scheduled with health department representatives next week, but it sounds as if the parish has already made the decision to go its own way with the health unit.
Michaelyn Carr, a nurse's aide for the health unit, told council members that between the additional funding Berthelot has pledged to account for the state employees currently on site and federal monies that pay for most of the programming, residents likely wouldn't see any change in service through the transition. She said there is also the chance to expand some programming, particularly for the elderly.
The council voted at its meeting to approve Berthelot moving forward in talks with the state. Once there’s an agreement between the state and the parish about the parish taking over control, the council would also need to approve that agreement.