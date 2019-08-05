Authorities have now arrested seven people suspected in the shooting of a pregnant woman who died after a drive-by shooter fired multiple times into her Pointe Coupee Parish home as she slept in bed.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said Tonia L. Robinson, 47, of Erwinville, turned herself in on Monday, ending a months-long search for alleged suspects following the Feb. 14 shooting death of Aerial Edwards.

Authorities said Edwards, 25, was six months pregnant and died shortly after being brought to the hospital in the dark hours of the early morning.

Robinson is one of seven people accused of being involved in the shooting or its aftermath. She faces several felony charges, including accessory to first-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Last week, federal and local authorities arrested Treveon L. Robinson, 19, and Andre V. Griffin, 22, near Austin, Texas.

They're accused of firing multiple shots through the windows of Edwards' home in the 15100 block of Russell Lane, a rural area in the southern part of the parish. They face first-degree murder and first-degree feticide charges, among other felonies.

Officials said the men had targeted the home but haven't said why.

Three other people — Jericho L. Hamburg, 21, Nicholas R. Robinson, 21, and a 16-year-old whose identity has not been made public — are suspected of aiding with the shooting.

They have been booked as accessories on counts of principal to first-degree murder, principal to first-degree feticide and a handful of other infractions. It's not clear yet whether the teen will be charged as an adult.

The sheriff's office also had booked Danielle S. Claiborne, 38, on several accessory charges stemming from the shooting.

All seven people remained in the parish jail Monday, according to the sheriff's department.