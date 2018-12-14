A grand jury has indicted a West Baton Rouge deputy accused of stalking and sexually assaulting multiple victims while on duty.

Ben Arceneaux was indicted on a count of malfeasance in office, which is a felony.

Arceneaux surrendered his credentials and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office equipment in July when the allegations surfaced publicly, and since then several more women came forward alleging abuse.

Few details about the allegations and Arceneaux's rebuttal have been released publicly, and were redacted from official documents released to media. Though, whatever was included in those documents proved enough for the District Attorney's Office to take the findings to a grand jury for indictment.

One victim claimed that, in January, Arceneaux grabbed her by the neck and hair after forcing her to pull over on a secluded gravel road during a traffic stop, according to The Advocate archives.

WBRZ-TV broke the story in July, spurring three more women to come forward with similar allegations against Arceneaux.

The public and media questioned the sheriff's office's handling of the case after records show that Arceneaux was suspended without pay in March as a result of the initial allegation. He was transferred to the parish's Work Release Center and ultimately resumed patrols.

