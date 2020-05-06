The operator of a Plaquemine sno-ball stand is accused of videotaping scores of people while they used the shop's bathroom, and the local sheriff says anyone who visited the popular stand in the past 2½ years should contact investigators.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Wednesday the operator of Zeke's Snowballs & Soft Serve Ice Cream shop on La. 1 was arrested last weekend after one of his employees discovered videos and photographs on an iPad used to process credit card payments. The images showed males and females using the bathroom, the sheriff's office said.
Clinton Brocksmith, 31, is accused of placing in the bathroom a pin camera to record people. Investigators said some images found on the iPad were made elsewhere, including at private homes.
Stassi said investigators have been working to identify several other people in the videos.
Brocksmith, a Plaquemine resident, faces 537 counts of video voyeurism and has remained at the parish jail since his arrest. Bond was set at $300,000.
According to the sheriff's department, one of the sno-ball stand's employees found the images after pressing the wrong button on the tablet while ringing up a customer.
Brocksmith has operated the stand for the past 2½ years, and investigators found images and video dating back to when Brocksmith took over the business, according to the investigators.
Authorities on Wednesday were reviewing hard drives belonging to Brocksmith.
The bathroom is reserved for employees, but several other people, including the workers' friends and the stand's customers, were also allowed to use it, the sheriff said.
Anyone who visited the stand or used its bathroom in the past few years should contact authorities, the sheriff said.
Though it's not known if Brocksmith installed audiovisual equipment for other businesses and residents, Stassi asked that anyone who hired Brocksmith for camera installation contact his department.
The sno-ball stand has been a mainstay in the city for the past 30 years and often employed minors and young adults working their first job.
"I hate that the name has been tarnished," Stassi said. "It's been around since I was a kid."