The West Baton Rouge deputy who fatally shot a Port Allen man during a narcotics operation in late July returned to work after clearing an evaluation, though the sheriff's office said he will be serving in "a civilian role" until State Police complete their investigation.

Officials said Deputy Vance Matranga was given his badge back, but not a gun, after returning to work Wednesday in a limited role until State Police finish their review of the July 25 shooting. Matranga, a nine-year veteran with the sheriff's office, fatally Josef Richardson in the back of the neck while executing a "no-knock" warrant of Richardson's room at the Budget 7 motel along U.S. 190.

An autopsy found Richardson, 38, suffered a fatal bullet wound to the back of his neck, raising questions among family, local and national activists whether the shooting was justified.

Louisiana State Police have been investigating the shooting and plan to forward their findings to the local district attorney's office. The agency hasn't set a timetable for when the review will be complete, a process that can span multiple months.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dale Simoneaux said Matranga had been at home on paid leave since the night of the shooting. A doctor cleared him to return to work, but he will remain off the streets and won't be doing patrol work or other active police work, he said.

“He’s strictly in a civilian role," Simoneaux said. "It would be a disservice to the people of the parish for him to be sitting at home collecting a paycheck.”

The sheriff's office didn't issue Matranga a gun, but the department cannot prevent him from carrying one under the Second Amendment.

Richardson's family filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging wrongful death and excessive force. Lawyers for Richardson's family said Richardson wasn't a threat because he was surrendering to them and was in his underwear when they stormed his room.

Ron Haley Jr., a Baton Rouge lawyer representing Richardson's family, said Matranga's return to work is premature and that he shouldn't serve in any capacity ahead of a final review.

"There are serious allegations that have not been answered yet," he said, adding that although Matranga is on so-called "desk-duty," he is still a certified law officer and able to make arrests and act in that capacity. "This is absolutely outrageous and insensitive to the family.