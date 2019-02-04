A joint residential garbage collection contract could be the first step in rekindling a strained relationship between Pointe Coupee Parish and City of New Roads.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut and New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes, both newly sworn-in to their positions, have begun talks to restore the shared contract that was severed in 2013 during heated discussions under the agencies' former leadership.
Pointe Coupee incoming president, council members hope for fresh start with police jury's dissolution
Both the parish and the city use Republic Services, and both of their contracts will expire in March.
Dukes, a former police juror, and Thibaut, the district’s former state representative, have said that reassessing contracts for their jurisdiction will likely present an opportunity to streamline processes and save money.
“I think what you’re going to see is us working to reconnect in as many capacities as we possibly could,” Dukes said.
Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer asked for the split in 2013, saying at the time he was convinced the city could offer its 1,800 households a cheaper service.
He also said he was frustrated by the parish’s “audacity” in negotiating a new five-year deal with the trash collection company on behalf of the city, saying the police jury had overreached its authority.
Dukes was on the police jury at the time and fought hard to keep the services connected, going so far as to ask the state Attorney General’s Office to weigh in.
“The previous mayor had a very contentious relationship with the police jury, and it almost appeared as if from day one he didn’t want to work with us, then that divide just continued to spread,” Dukes said.
New Roads residents currently pay $19.25 per month for trash collection; the 7,993 parish residents pay $18.87 each month.
"At the end of the day I have to make certain that the citizens of New Roads are the beneficiaries of any relationships we may foster, and I think the president would agree," Dukes said.
Thibaut said he and Dukes are gathering information about potential taxpayer savings in consolidation, and then will bring the ideas to their respective councils for their consideration.
“If we’re in a position where we can rebuild that relationship and save money for a better deal for the taxpayers, then we’re going to try to do that,” Thibaut said.
Because the two entities use the same trash collector, Thibaut said, it makes little sense to have separate contracts. He said he believes the parish could look at collaborating with other surrounding municipalities like Morganza and Livonia, as well, to work on such issues as drainage and recreation.
“We don’t have an abundance of money, so we need to look at how we can best use that money,” he said.