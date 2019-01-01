A man's body was found early New Year's Day dumped in a sugarcane field in Iberville Parish not far from Interstate 10, leading authorities to launch a homicide investigation after discovering the victim likely died of gunshot wounds.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a caller discovered the body around 5:30 a.m. off Sidney Rode in Rosedale — just over a mile north of the interstate at the Grosse Tete exit.
Investigators believe someone pulled off the road and pushed the body out of a vehicle about 20 feet into the field before turning around and heading back toward the interstate. Tire tracks are clearly visible leading from the road to the spot where the body was discovered.
Stassi said the victim appears to be a man in his 30s. He has no identification on him so authorities are working to identify the body as the investigation continues.
The sheriff said it appears the man died from gunshot injuries though an autopsy has not been performed yet.