State Police have launched an investigation into allegations against West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, who reportedly allowed a state inmate to complete landscaping work at his personal home recently.
State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz confirmed Thursday that the agency is investigating reports Cazes had an inmate, Elmer Castillo, working in the yard of his Port Allen home at least one day in March.
Castillo is a Louisiana Department of Corrections inmate serving time for sexual battery. He was housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail's work release facility under a common agreement between parishes and the state in which DOC pays local entities for beds at their facilities. He was not a work-release inmate.
DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said Thursday the corrections agency has not yet completed its investigations into the allegations to his knowledge. He previously said, though, there are no circumstances under which a state inmate would be assigned to work on personal property.
The allegation was originally reported by television station WAFB, who showed footage that appeared to show Castillo walking around the front yard of a home unsupervised and in possession of a West Baton Rouge Parish van.
Scrantz said the investigation is in its early stages, but if State Police make any findings that may rise to misconduct, reports will be handed over to the 18th Judicial District Attorney Ricky Ward for further action.
Scrantz did not say if the investigation pertains to Cazes personally, the work release facility or the sheriff's office as a whole, but said the investigation surrounded the elements of the state inmate allegations.
Cazes was not immediately available for comment Thursday.