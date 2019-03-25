An inmate who escaped from the West Baton Rouge jail on Saturday morning was captured Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff said.
Jimmy Wayne Gioele escaped Saturday from the local jail. He was caught in Tennessee and booked in the Memphis jail as a fugitive, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Gioele will be brought back to Louisiana, where he will face charges of simple escape and possibly others, the sheriff said.
Gioele was initially set for release in December 2019.
This report will be updated.