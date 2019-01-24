Louisiana troopers are investigating what caused a a single-vehicle crash Wednesday that killed a Plaquemine man.
Chucky Taylor, 49, was driving north on La. Highway 405 just north of La. Highway 69, just before midnight Wednesday when for unknown reasons his 1992 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway. Louisiana State Police say Taylor's vehicle left the road to the right, then crossed back over the road to the left and overturned.
Taylor was unrestrained and was pronounced deceased on scene. A toxicology test is pending, according to LSP.