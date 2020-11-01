Plaquemine police arrested a fast food restaurant employee who they say shot at a co-worker as he was getting off of work late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Wendy's on La . 1, just south of downtown Plaquemine, when an employee there fired into a Jeep his co-worker was getting a ride home in after his shift, according to the city's police chief Kenny Payne.

No one inside was seriously injured, even though the gunfire caused minor cuts to the victim after shattering the Jeep's windows, he said.

Police arrested the suspected shooter after he fled the area on foot, the chief said. Charges against him are still pending and his name and age weren't immediately available.

The suspected shooter and victim are likely minors, Payne said.

Investigators were still working to determine what prompted the shooting, one of several instances of gun violence that have rocked the city in recent weeks.

“I don’t know what the beef is yet," Payne said.