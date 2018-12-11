Two children suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a West Baton Rouge Parish school bus turned into a ditch around 9:30 a.m.
West Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Wes Watts said the group of approximately 50 3-year-olds were on the bus leaving from the district’s Head Start school in Port Allen Tuesday for a field trip, but as the driver was pulling out onto Rosedale Road near Port Allen Middle School the back tire got caught in a ditch.
That caused the bus to drop into the shallow ditch, and broke a window. Watts said two students suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
He said the district is still assessing damage to the bus, and the trip will be rescheduled.