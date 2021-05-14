Police in White Castle shot and injured a man following a chase Friday that ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to authorities.
Plaquemine officers began chasing a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. after responding to a shooting heard by a detective in the area, police Chief Kenny Payne said.
Officers lost sight of a vehicle they believe was being driven by the shooter as it headed south, he said. A White Castle police officer later noticed it and tried to stop the driver.
The driver crashed the car, leading to a foot chase.
At some point, the fleeing man and the officer exchanged gunfire; the man was struck in the leg, authorities said.
Investigators found a gun at the scene, and no officers or people in the initial shooting in Plaquemine were injured, Payne said.
White Castle Police Chief Mario Brown declined to immediately comment, citing a Louisiana State Police investigation into the shooting, a routine protocol when an officer uses force.
The person who was shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.