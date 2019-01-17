Addis Police have identified the victim who died in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday on La. 1, and the driver accused of causing the wreck.
Joshua Pedigo, 41, rear-ended a vehicle in front of him near Sugar Plantation Parkway at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, causing a chain reaction that piled up a total of six vehicles, Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said Thursday that.
Winston Collier, 77, of Addis, was in one of the vehicles and was killed, Anderson said.
Pedigo, of 2701 Emily Drive, Port Allen, and another driver involved in the wreck were hospitalized Tuesday, but Anderson said both have since been released.
Addis police served a negligent homicide warrant on Pedigo while he was hospitalized in Baton Rouge, Anderson said. He was booked on Wednesday into the nearest jail, which was East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Once Pedigo arrived, authorities discovered he had active warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Anderson said at this time Addis has a hold on Pedigo, so he will face the count of negligent homicide in West Baton Rouge Parish when his East Baton Rouge Parish criminal matters are resolved. The nature of Pedigo's Baton Rouge warrants were not immediately available Thursday.
Anderson said the results of a blood draw on Pedigo obtained through a warrant could lead to additional counts, depending on the result.