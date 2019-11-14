A community activist who was found fatally shot at his Port Allen home had criticized city leaders about an unsolved murder in the city, just hours before he was found dead Thursday morning.
Port Allen Police responded to calls about an unresponsive person around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Avenue A, a residential area of the city.
Friends and family gathered outside of police tape blocking the street identified the victim as Larry Profit, a vocal anti-crime advocate in Port Allen. Profit spoke had attended Wednesday's City Council meeting, just hours before shots were reported in his neighborhood, they said.
He reportedly had pressed city leaders to reduce violence in the community and criticized the still-unsolved killing of 28-year-old Fatrell Queen, who was fatally shot inside his home in 2017.
Dorthy Browder, a family friend, said Profit was a cheerful person who stood for his values and desires to make the city a more peaceful place to live.
"He would give you the shirt off his back," she said.
Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said the department hasn't made any arrests and investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting.
He urged people in the community to call police with any information.
Check back for updates on this developing story.