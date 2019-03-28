As the traffic approaching the I-10 bridge starts to back up miles toward the east each afternoon on the overpass overhead, a downtown Baton Rouge business owner is inviting frustrated commuters to come enjoy a Merge Madness Margarita instead.

Randy Wesley, the owner of Pastime restaurant and himself a westside resident, started a 10 percent discount this week for diners who show a valid ID from the impacted cities like Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly or Port Allen.

"I figured with all the frustration and everything else I'd post a silver lining," he said Thursday.

With latest Baton Rouge traffic mess, a new push planned for gas tax boost '30 years' overdue Amid the latest round of traffic gridlock in the Baton Rouge area, trade groups plan to push legislation that would boost Louisiana's gas tax …

As scheduled construction and emergency repairs close a lane of the southbound La. Highway 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish, drivers have reported commute times in excess of three hours more than their usual drive home from the city.

Many have taken to social media to air frustration, whipping out their phones from behind the wheel to record drivers improperly merging or cutting others off, and suggesting alternate routes.

"Just relax instead of getting road rage," he said. "Our bartenders and everybody else is coming up with different names for our cocktails like 'merge madness margarita,' 'road rage rum' and the 'red light grasshopper,' it's just a bit of fun."

In all seriousness, Wesley said a lot of times westside drivers are trapped, surrounded on all sides by water creating a literal island.

He said he and other residents are concerned about what a disaster like a hurricane, chemical tanker spill or plant crisis may do to the already-critical traffic problem, but as long as everyone's worried they may as well do it together.

"The discount will go on as long as this traffic is held up like it is," he said. "If you look at the traffic app and if the bridge is red, game on."