Police say a White Castle man who is on parole for manslaughter will likely face a negligent homicide charge after the other driver in a crash he was involved in succumbed to his injuries.
Michael Davis, 45, was driving on La. 75 and Enterprise Boulevard in Plaquemine at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 23 approaching a red light, said Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne.
Another vehicle was stopped at the red light ahead, but Davis rammed into its rear at a high rate of speed, critically injuring the other driver, Payne said.
That driver, whose identity has not yet been released, had been hospitalized since the crash but died Sunday, Payne said.
Davis was arrested following the crash and booked on counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent injuring and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Davis had been on parole since 2012 for a manslaughter conviction, but Payne said he does not know the details of that crime.
The road conditions were foggy the morning of Dec. 23, but investigators do not yet know what caused Davis to crash into the other driver's vehicle, Payne said.
He said Plaquemine police are working with the District Attorney’s Office to upgrade the negligent injuring count to negligent homicide, which would likely happen later this week when court offices reopen after the holiday.
Davis is currently in custody in the Iberville Parish Jail.