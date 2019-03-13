It appears the Iberville Parish school system will be going ahead with a planned $325,000 renovation to its central office, although the project's approval wasn't without complications.

The renovation work was originally approved at a School Board meeting in February. But two of the members who voted for it — board president Polly Higdon and member Melvin Lodge — said afterward that the motion was confusingly worded and they hadn't intended to vote in favor of spending the money on the project.

Without their votes, it would have failed.

So, the measure resurfaced at a School Board meegting Monday night, with Lodge offering a motion by Lodge to rescind the previous vote. That happened, and the re-vote on authorizing the project passed 5-4, with Lodge voting with the majority.

The board members against going ahead with the renovation of the district’s central office complex argued at the February meeting that they would rather see that sum go toward projects that directly benefit students. Those in favor of the project said it was time the administrative staff got an upgrade to their facilities.

Lodge was one of the board members who spoke against the project, echoing statements made by others who said they'd rather see the funding tabled in favor of classroom-based spending.

When asked Tuesday about why he moved to rescind the original vote but again voted in favor of the project, Lodge declined to comment.

Board member Chris Daigle, who voted “yea” to the project at both meetings, said the school buildings aren’t missing out, and the district has invested more than $8 million in the last several years improving school facilities.

“I believe the board made the right decision, the renovations were happening no matter what so this was about gaining additional funds to make sure we didn’t have to come back in the future and keep adding,” he said.

The board had already approved more than $300,000 for the central office renovations last year, but didn’t specify the scope of work, Superintendent Arthur Joffrion said.

When crews got in to install a new generator in the main office complex, he said, they found some electrical issues that need fixing among other projects that will need to eventually be completed.

The approved renovation will net the district a larger board meeting room, a shuffling of administrative offices, rewired electrical systems, fresh paint, new flooring, bathroom renovations, larger office spaces and a climate-controlled record-keeping unit among other benefits, according to Joffrion.

“It really allows us to plan for not just the near future, but the long-term,” he said. “We just want to make sure we do it the right way and we’re not coming back later asking for more money.”

Higdon, who both times voted against doing the renovation, said Tuesday that she stands by her stance that the money could be better suited to classroom needs. She said after the last vote that she didn’t oppose the project altogether, but thought it wasn’t the right time to complete the work.

“I can only speak for myself, but I would prefer to see that money go into our schools for our children,” she said. “We already have allocated over $300,000 to renovate our central office so adding $325,000 more, it just wasn’t a priority for me right now.”

Joffrion said there is no set timeline for when work will begin or be complete just yet, but the district’s building and maintenance crews are tackling logistics and planning before moving ahead with bidding.

He said much of the preliminary planning work had been done prior to the vote, so his hope is it can move ahead quickly.