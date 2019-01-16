One highlighter and high-five at a time, Westlake Chemical employees are building relationships with the students at Iberville Elementary School.
Employees of Plaquemine-based company spend one Tuesday every month greeting kids as they get off the bus or are dropped off in the carpool lane as part of the school district’s new “Together Tuesday” program.
The idea is that community partners, whether it be an agency like police or a business like Westlake Chemicals, adopt a school and regularly spend time with kids on a designated Tuesday.
Iberville Parish School District chief academic officer Jeff Powell said multiple business partners have signed up to participate since the start of the school year. Some companies have employees out greeting kids in the morning, while others stop in for lunch at the cafeteria or stand at the bus line after school to hear about students’ day and remind them to do their homework.
“There’s tons of research that shows when there’s effective stakeholder engagement, student achievement increases, attendance increases, and everything’s good for the students,” he said.
Westlake Chemical was one of the first partners on board, and its employees have been at the elementary school each month handing out items like string backpacks or highlighters.
Administrative assistant Donna Devillier and site maintenance director Corey Wesley greeted kids from the bus line this week. They saw some kids crying not wanting to leave the car, and others who bounced out of their child seat eager to start their day.
The adults hugged the kids, gave them high-fives, wished them a good day at school and reminded them to wave goodbye to their mamas waiting behind in the carpool line.
“We love coming out here, it’s a fun way to connect with the kids,” Devillier said.