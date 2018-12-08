Police are searching for leads in a drive-by shooting that left an Iberville Parish woman hospitalized and in serious condition Saturday.
The woman was in bed around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Patureau Lane in Crescent when someone started shooting at the house from a vehicle, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The other occupants of the house, including at least two children, weren't able to see who committed the drive-by, but Stassi said it appeared the house was the target rather than its residents.
Stassi said the attack is unusual for the quiet neighborhood, especially in the middle of the day.
"This has some territorial overtones and this will not be tolerated in Iberville Parish," he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Iberville Parish investigators at 225-687-3553.