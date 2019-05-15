Brusly Elementary School faculty excused roughly 150 students and 20 teachers from school Wednesday as an unexplained stomach virus plagued the West Baton Rouge Parish School.
Superintendent Wes Watts said viruses can sometimes make their way through different grade levels or classes, but to have seen such a high number of absences in one day was odd.
“It just kind of snuck up on us and those things are so hard to track,” he said.
He said there had been some absent students and teachers earlier this week but for some reason Wednesday saw quieter halls and a flux of kids being taken home by parents.
Staff will spend Wednesday night disinfecting the school buildings, he said, and any sickness-related absences Thursday will be excused.