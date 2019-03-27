Ferry hours in Plaquemine will be increased in an attempt to assuage the sometimes hours-long traffic congestion plaguing the westside, state transportation officials announced Wednesday.
A combination of scheduled work along La. Highway 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the March 19 damage of a girder along the same highway have culminated into a massive traffic headache for commuters, particularly those traveling south on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.
A second Plaquemine ferry will begin service an hour earlier each afternoon, and the first ferry will run an hour longer in the evening, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials announced. Additionally, a single ferry will run on weekends from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
"I understand that the traffic has been unacceptable, and crashes yesterday morning and in the afternoon only made the congestion even worse,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a statement.
“This is an example of why we opted to keep two lanes open during peak hours during the joint repair project. However, due to an emergency repair project, the public has been inconvenienced much more than what was expected. "
The scheduled joint repair project on the damaged portion of the bridge will be expedited, Wilson said, and is on pace to finish as soon as the end of next week, much earlier than its anticipated month-long closure.
The adjusted Plaquemine ferry schedule is as follows:
• Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
• Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.