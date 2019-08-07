Authorities have recovered a highway marker honoring the birthplace of blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy, months after it was knocked down by a car and stolen.

Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff detectives received a tip Wednesday that the 3-by-4 foot sign was at a person's home in Pride, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Lt. Craig Dabadie said sheriff's investigators believe a driver ran off the road and knocked it off the pole in May before someone took it.

The sign stood five feet above the ground along LA 1 to honor Guy's birthplace in the community of Lettsworth. The area where the sign stood marks where Guy shot a music video.

The 83-year-old has won eight Grammy Awards, as well as the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dabadie said the sign was mostly undamaged other than an area that had been cemented to the pole.

The sheriff's office didn't make any immediate arrests and is still investigating.

