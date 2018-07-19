PLAQUEMINE — The region's sugarcane farmers took center stage Thursday as they grilled Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain on issues affecting their $13 billion industry.

The governor and Strain tried to ease farmers' concerns over ongoing trade moves by President Donald Trump and rising liability insurance costs for farming equipment. But it was the questions and comments regarding the Baton Rouge Metro area's vexing traffic woes and inadequate highway infrastructure that rang the loudest.

"We really wanted to get (the governor) on La. 1 after noon so he can see what we deal with," Plaquemine sugarcane farmer Al Landry quipped during the listening session with Edwards and Strain. "I think everyone wants to know when we'll have a faster route to Baton Rouge."

Both Edwards and Strain admitted it was well past time for the state to invest significant dollars into upgrades and new construction for the region's highways and byways. But the farmers were told it ultimately will take a new revenue source, like a road tax, to address the issue.

"Tell me something: How do y'all feel about a road tax?" Strain asked the crowd on Thursday.

Strain's query was met with silence.

Thursday's Q&A was a continuation of the agriculture "listening tour" both men held in November with farmers in other sectors of the industry.

Edwards and Strain revisited many of the discussions points from their sessions in November. These included concerns over tariffs imposed on a multitude of U.S. goods after Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and possible changes in the temporary guest worker visa programs, which threaten much-needed labor for farmers.

But all roads led back to traffic issues, which farmers said hurts their ability to transport goods. They complained that traffic backups along certain corridors and weight restrictions on aging bridges force them to shift their hauling routes, making them more costly and time-consuming.

"We hear it everywhere we go, and it's a real challenge we have to have a conversation about," Edwards said.

The governor said more bonds will be issued to tackle transportation projects than has been the case in the past "but it won't be everything you want."

Strain said a road tax needs to be approved by voters to generate the money for improvements to keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout the region.

"A lot of the roads we need to target aren't state highways. And the problem is these small towns and parishes don't have road money either," Strain said. "But we're getting real close to it dangerously affecting our economy."