A flare tower caught fire at a pipeline facility in Plaquemine on Sunday morning, producing a sizable blaze but no reported injuries, authorities said.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a flare tower at the Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream plant on La. 1148 caught fire around 9:30 a.m.
The flare got too big and spread to the tower, but firefighters were able to contain it, Stassi said. Authorities are assessing the damage.
Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream owns and operates ethylene pipeline and distribution systems throughout south Louisiana, connecting producers and consumers along the Mississippi River corridor, according to the company's website.
Ethylene is a flammable hydrocarbon gas used most often in the production of plastic.
The company said in a statement Sunday evening that "there was a fire on the flare" at the Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream Choctaw facility. There were no injuries or evacuations.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and still under investigation, according to the statement.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said Sunday evening that the agency's Emergency Services Unit is "monitoring the incident."