Federal authorities arrested two men suspected of killing a pregnant woman earlier this year after firing into her Pointe Coupee Parish home while she was asleep in bed.
Authorities allege the two men, who haven't been identified, fired multiple shots through the windows of a home in the 15100 block of Russell Lane on Feb. 14.
U.S. Marshals arrested the men outside of Austin, Texas, and are bringing them back to Louisiana.
The gunfire fatally struck 25-year-old Aerial Edwards, who was six-months pregnant and was sleeping at the time, said Steve Juge, a spokesman for the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office.
Edwards died after being brought to Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Authorities said the men were targeting the home but haven't said why.
The sheriff's office plans to announce more details after the men are booked into the parish jail.