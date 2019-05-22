A West Baton Rouge Parish council member is proposing imposing term limits on the parish president, so that they match the limits under which council members serve, but the longtime president is calling it a personal attack.
Council chairman Gary Spillman presented the proposal Thursday to his fellow council members. A public hearing is scheduled for June 13. A public vote is to follow but Spillman has yet to specify a date.
He said he doesn’t have a personal issue with current longtime Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot, but said multiple residents approached him about the issue.
“It has nothing to do with individuals … People voted years ago for term limits on the parish council but they’ve never had the opportunity to vote on the president,” he said.
Berthelot, though, sees it differently.
Berthelot has been the parish president since 2003 and is now serving his fourth term. Voters will elect their next parish president Oct. 12. Berthelot plans to run for a fifth term.
Berthelot said it’s unlikely this proposal would impact him, because he had planned for this to be his last election anyway, but it still feels like a push against him.
“We’ve worked together now for 11 and a half years and have done a lot of good for the parish, so I don’t know why this has come up now out of the blue,” Berthelot said ahead of Thursday's meeting.
He went further during the meeting, suggesting the term limit proposal could be payback for his decision not to publicly endorse Spillman during his recent unsuccessful run for state representative.
Term limits would not only make for more instability and less experience in parish governance, it could lead to turnover in department-head positions, which are filled by the parish president, Berthelot said.
“It won’t affect me personally but I think it’s aimed at me,” he said.
Spillman is proposing to amend the parish's home rule charter to limit the parish president to three consecutive four-year terms. Two thirds of the parish council would need to agree to send the measure to voters.
The version Spillman presented Thursday suggests the term limits would start in 2024, but Spillman said he’d like to see it start as early as 2020.
“Whether it passes or fails, I don’t know, but I’d like to be able to let the public decide,” Spillman said.