Pointe Coupee Parish school leaders say they are determined to do something about a high staff turnover rate that has seen 50 employees resign so far this school year alone.
Superintendent-elect Kim Canezaro alluded to the issue — and her plans to address it — in the recent public interview process that landed her the job. She said she and current Superintendent Kevin Lemoine had strategized cultural changes intended to help stem the exodus.
Canezaro will take over in the role July 1 when Lemoine retires. She has headed the district’s personnel department since June and before that spent her whole teaching career in Pointe Coupee schools.
In the summer prior to the 2018-19 school year, she processed 70 new hires and between then and April had processed 50 resignations. That number includes nonteaching positions such as paraprofessionals and clerks, but is largely made up of skilled educators, she said.
“The attrition rate is at about 25 percent of the workforce which is the same level it has been at, but the alarming thing is we had a few more this year that resigned during the course of the school year,” Lemoine said.
He and Canezaro both said the top two reasons teachers leave the district is to take a usually higher-paying position at another district or to leave the profession entirely. Canezaro thinks the answer could be in encouraging local kids to obtain teaching degrees and in ensuring student teachers are in Pointe Coupee classrooms to start their careers.
Lemoine and Canezaro recently met with leaders at LSU and Southern University’s education schools to request a spot on the list of districts at which students can complete their placement hours. LSU agreed, and Southern is yet to approve.
“We stressed to them the shortage of teachers, and they said they’re not producing a lot of graduates in the college of education," Canezaro said. "So what that says is we’re not sending enough undergraduates from high school. We need to start talking to sophomores, juniors and seniors and say you can do this, it’s a viable profession and it’s a valued profession.”
Canezaro said that when she attended LSU’s job fair in the fall she met three Pointe Coupee-area education students who were assigned to a Zachary school. They said they would have loved to student teach in Pointe Coupee but it wasn’t an option.
“I was a former principal at Valverda and I always thought it was like a little hidden treasure and if we could just get student teachers there they would fall in love with the students and community and want to stay,” Canezaro said.
The district won’t know its teaching needs for several weeks yet as they wait out summer resignations from teachers and assess resources needed in the final expansion at the district’s STEM academy, which will cause some shuffling from other schools.
Canezaro said she hopes in her new position she can build upon Lemoine’s work and study more deeply the reasons teachers stay in the district in order to highlight their successes.
“I need our teachers to be ambassadors for us, it’s a great profession, a great place to work and the community and the parents need to hear about those things too,” she said.