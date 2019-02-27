A Plaquemine man who was booked into Parish Prison on numerous traffic violations is further accused of pulling a gun on two passengers in his vehicle in Port Allen.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detectives identified Johannes A. Domingue, 23, as the suspect in a Feb. 8 armed robbery in Port Allen after he was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish last week on unrelated drug and traffic counts.
WBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance at the 2000 block of Lafiton Lane in Port Allen on Feb. 8 after a witness called saying two people were screaming for help and running from a parked Lexus.
The victims told deputies that Domingue, the driver, had pulled a firearm on them in the Lexus while they were out driving with him, and Domingue demanded their money then forced them out of the vehicle, according to a WBRSO press release.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies then arrested Domingue on unrelated traffic and drug violations on Feb. 19, after which West Baton Rouge detectives positively identified Domingue, 58130 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, as the armed robbery suspect.
Domingue is in the process of being relocated from Parish Prison to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, according to WBRSO officials.