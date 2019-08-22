Update at 7:24 a.m. Thursday:
Both southbound lanes are open but there are still heavy delays in the area.
Both lanes have opened leaving the left turn lane blocked on LA 1 South at LA 988 (Beaulieu Lane), due to an accident. Congestion has reached the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 East.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 22, 2019
Original story:
A crash early Thursday has closed LA 1 South at Beaulieu Lane. Congestion is approaching Interstate 10, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Heavy delays are expected.
