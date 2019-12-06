Two people backed their pickup truck up to a Plaquemine business in the early morning hours Friday, smashed a store window, pulled out the ATM machine and drove away with it, Plaquemine Police said.
The robbery was captured on the security video of the Hop-N-Shop Deli on Railroad Avenue, where the break-in happened at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two seen on the video.
On Friday afternoon, Heather Blanchard, who owns the cafeteria with her husband, Brian Blanchard, said that business carried on as usual that day.
"We just cardboarded up the window, so we could open for business," she said.
The window and the front door, which had its frame damaged when the ATM was pulled out on a chain by the truck, were being replaced late Friday afternoon, she said.
Heather Blanchard said the business has been in her husband's family off-and-on since the late 1960s. The couple bought the business and opened it in 2012.
The deli serves breakfast, beginning at 4 a.m., with the lunch menu coming on around 10:30 a.m. until closing time at 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Heather said.
The couple, the parents of five sons ages 9 to 30, learned of the break-in through a call from the police.
"Any time you get woken up in the middle of the night, your stomach falls to your feet," she said. "Your world goes into orbit."
"My hope is they find these people and I hope they are charged with a felony," Blanchard said.
The couple will be adding additional security at their business, she said.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two seen on the video. The truck was an older model Chevrolet, extended-cab pickup.
Any one with information is asked to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.