Not long after reopening, bars in West Baton Rouge Parish will have to shut down after the parish reported a second straight week of high positivity rates for coronavirus infections.

It comes as the Louisiana Department of Health released figures Wednesday showing nearly every parish in the Baton Rouge area experiencing rises in positivity rates, a metric that factors how many coronavirus tests return positive results.

West Baton Rouge is among the few parishes in the state that were allowed to re-open bars after curbing infections only to see infection rates march upward.

“They finally just opened just four or five weeks ago and now they’re going to have to close,” said West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot Jr. “They want to stay open, but we have to follow the rules.”

Bars in Ascension Parish were ordered last week to close after reporting two weeks of positivity rates above 10%, the threshold for when bars have to temporarily shutter.

Parishes that see bar closures will need to report a rate of 5% positivity for two weeks for them to reopen under state guidelines.

Assumption and Iberville parishes also saw positivity rates exceed the threshold needed to keep bars open, according to state figures.

If those parishes report similar results next week, bars will have to close again.

East Baton Rouge Parish sat at a roughly 7% positivity rate, a 2 percentage point increase from the previous week and underscoring concerns local officials have raised about rising infections.

Parts of the country have seen steep rises in COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, leading to record-breaking rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Louisiana has seen a recent rise in case counts, which has prompted state and local leaders to raise alarms while stressing the importance of social distancing and mask-wearing to curb infections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said recently that if the state continues to veer in the wrong direction, more restrictions may be necessary.