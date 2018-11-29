Two West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies have been arrested amid an audit, WBRZ-TV is reporting.
The station reports the arrests are the result of an internal audit of the department's work-release program. The department has not identified those arrested nor their charges, but said more arrests are possible.
Sheriff's Office Chief of Operations Dale Simoneaux confirmed the arrests were made, but declined to comment further. He said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
